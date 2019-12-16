KLBK AM Weather December 16, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- Cold air is going to be the story for the start of this new work and school week. The strong cold front moved in Sunday afternoon and will make itself felt out there today. There will be more clouds than sunshine this afternoon. Lubbock will see the high temperature make it to 42°. The wind will make it feel more like the mid 30s this afternoon, so dress warm. Tomorrow morning is going to start out with clear skies and a low of 20°. The afternoon is going to be sunny and breezy with a high reaching only 46°. It will feel more like the upper 30s tomorrow.

