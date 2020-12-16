KLBK AM Weather December 16, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- West Texas will finally get a break from the gusty wind we saw over the last two days. Yesterday was just awful with wind gusts reaching 45 mph at times. Thankfully the low pressure system which brought us the cold air and wind, as well as accumulating snow to the panhandle, is gone and will not affect us today. In fact, we will see sunny skies, more dry air and light wind. The high temperature for Lubbock will reach 53°. The average high for December 16 is 54°, so we will be just below average this afternoon. Tomorrow will see a cold start, with clear skies and a low of 22°. The afternoon will continue to be sunny and dry, with 10-15 mph from the west. The high temperature is going to climb up to 58°, which is above the average of 53° for December 17.

