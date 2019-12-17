KLBK AM Weather December 17, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- We had quite the shock out there yesterday in terms of high temperatures. We have been used to warmer air for most of the month. Monday was actually the coolest day of December so far, in terms of high temperatures. Lubbock only made it to 46°. Expect much of the same today. Cold air will stay in place for west Texas, with wind at 10-15 mph making it feel cooler. The high will make it to 47°, under sunny skies. Wednesday afternoon, the wind will shift to more of a southwest direction. That will keep the air dry, but high temperatures will be able to climb up to near average numbers. Lubbock will see sunny skies and 10-15 mph wind. The high temperature will be 54°.

Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!