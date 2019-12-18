KLBK AM Weather December 18, 2019

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas- High pressure is still going to be the dominating factor for the weather in west Texas today. We are a week away from Christmas and it is not going to feel like it at all. We will continue to see sunny skies and 10-15 mph wind this afternoon. The high temperature in Lubbock is going to reach 55°. Overnight, expect more clear skies and cold air. It will not be as cold as it was this morning. However, the low will still drop down to 22°. Thursday afternoon is looking to remain sunny and dry, with 10-15 mph wind and a high of 52°.

