KLBK AM Weather December 19, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- After two below average high temperature days, we were back above where we should be on Wednesday. We are now less than a week away from Christmas and it is not going to feel like it for several days. Today is going to stay very dry and warm. Wind this afternoon will increase to 15-20 mph. Expect clouds to increase this afternoon, with the high temperature reaching 54°. There will be more cold air tomorrow morning, with lows in the low and mid 20s. The clouds will clear in the afternoon, with sunny skies and more dry air. Wind will be sustained at 10-15 mph, with the high temperature of 52° in Lubbock.

