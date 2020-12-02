KLBK AM Weather December 2, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We can really feel yesterday’s cold front. The wind has shifted to the north and northwest today, which will be be gusting over 40 mph at times today. That will make things feel much colder than what it really is. Lubbock can expect to see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with dry conditions. Sustained wind will be at 20-30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph at times. The high temperature will only be 41°, which will feel more like the low 30s today. The wind will only relax to 10-15 mph on Thursday. The sky will be bright blue and sunny, with very dry air. It is going to remain chilly in west Texas, with Lubbock’s high temperature only making it to 42°. Be ready to bundle up today and tomorrow, because it will actually feel more like it should for early December.

