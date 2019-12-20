KLBK AM Weather December 20, 2019

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another sunny and chilly day across the South Plains with high temperatures remaining in the low 50's. This will remain the case for the remainder of the work week with a mild warm up over the weekend. However, lows will stay at or below freezing for the next three days so make sure to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off to prevent ice from building up on the roadways.

Conditions will remain dry and sunny through the weekend, but then we are watching for changes just in time for the Christmas holiday. Another cool down will begin on Monday and we will be watching for our next chance for showers and possible thunderstorms, beginning the evening of Christmas Eve and continuing on and off through the day after Christmas so make sure to stay weather aware!