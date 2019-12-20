KLBK AM Weather December 20, 2019

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas- We’ll actually see high temperatures dropping a few degrees across the region this afternoon. The sunshine is going to stick around, with wind at 10-15 mph through sunset. Lubbock will be at the average high of 53°, but with the wind it will feel more like the mid 40s. We’ll head into the weekend with high temperatures above average tomorrow. Expect to see more sunshine and light wind. That will allow for the high temperature to make it to 58°.

