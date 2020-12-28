KLBK AM Weather December 28, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today is going to be a day of change across west Texas as an upper-level low pressure system approaching from the west over the next few days. Today will be noticeably colder than where we were over the weekend. You’ll notice that it will be a cloudy day with 10-15 mph wind from the east-northeast. The high today will reach 50°, below the average of 53° for December 28. We’re actually going to se a warmer day on Tuesday, with morning showers at 20%; more likely in the eastern counties. The afternoon will see a mix of clouds and sun, with a high temperature of 61°. It will be much colder on Wednesday again.

