KLBK AM Weather December 30, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We have already seen some light rain/snow in Lubbock this morning. which did not amount to much. That is good news for road conditions, but bad news for the drought we are currently in. This afternoon will generally stay cloudy, windy and cold with a high of 39°. There will be another round of light rain/snow mix early on Thursday morning. The main event for the rain/snow/sleet mix will be Thursday afternoon-early Friday morning. There will be light snow for Lubbock from midnight Friday-6:00 am Friday, with perhaps an inch of snow accumulation. Thursday’s high will reach 40°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!