KLBK AM Weather February 11, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- As forecast, the winter weather arrived after midnight and has been causing issues in west Texas since. There has been snow falling from Hale County north and northwest, with Lubbock seeing a mix of rain/freezing rain/sleet and snow. Road conditions will be slick in Lubbock County for the remainder of the day, especially on bridges and overpasses. There will be a few breaks during the day from the precipitation but it will pick up after sunset. At that point, it will change to snow. Lubbock is not expect to receive a lot in the way of snow, however, an inch is certainly possible. The high in Lubbock will only make it to 33° today. We’ll see slick roads on Wednesday morning, as the precipitation continues to move through the region. Things will begin to wind down from west, to east in the morning tomorrow.
