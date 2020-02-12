KLBK AM Weather February 12, 2020

1  of  46
Closings or Delays
Abernathy ISD Amherst ISD Anton ISD Bovina ISD Cotton Center ISD Dawson ISD Farwell ISD First Baptist Church, Lubbock Floydada ISD Frenship ISD Friona ISD Hale Center ISD Hart ISD High Point Village Idalou ISD Kress ISD Levelland ISD Littlefield ISD Loop ISD Lubbock Cooper ISD Lubbock ISD Lullabies & Dragonflies Daycare in Levelland Meadow ISD Morton ISD Muleshoe ISD Nazareth ISD New Deal ISD O'Donnell ISD Olton ISD Petersburg ISD Plains ISD Plainview ISD Post ISD Premier High School Shallowater ISD Smyer ISD South Plains College Southland ISD Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD Sundown ISD Tahoka ISD Texas Tech University Tulia ISD Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Whitharral ISD

LUBBOCK, Texas- The winter weather from the last few days is gone and we will get more tranquil weather this afternoon. We’re going to see mostly sunny skies, with wind at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts will get to 25 mph at times this afternoon. That is going to be the biggest issue we will deal with today. That wind is going to make things feel much colder than it actually is. Lubbock will make it up to a high temperature of 48°. The wind will make it feel more like the low 40s. Overnight, skies will be clear, with a low of 26°. Morning wind chill values will be in the teens and low 20s. The afternoon tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with light wind and a high temperature of 47°.

