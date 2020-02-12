KLBK AM Weather February 12, 2020

Today: Mostly cloudy & cold. High 47.Tonight: Patchy black ice. Low 23.Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 43.

Snow pack and leftover snow melt is making for icy roads early this morning as temperatures are in the teens and twenties although they feel like the single digits and teens. Dense fog is developing across the area this morning and with temperatures well below freezing it is making for some freezing fog. Please take your time on the roads this morning as black ice is making itself known across the area.

By this afternoon temperatures will rise into the upper 40s helping to melt some snow across the area. Winds out of the west will be sustained at 10-15 mph which will make it feel more like the low to mid 40s. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 20s refreezing all of the snow melt.

A weak front will push through tomorrow dropping us back into the low to mid 40s but highs will rebound back into the upper 40s by Friday. We become even warmer by this weekend as temperatures soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s both Saturday and Sunday. This warm air sticks around through Monday before more changes come into the forecast.

A strong front will push through late Monday dropping high temperatures on Tuesday into the 40s. We are monitoring the potential for some precipitation late Monday lasting through Tuesday, however, there is still a lot of uncertainty on if there will be any precipitation and if so what kind it will be. Stick with the KAMC Storm Team and we'll keep you advised.