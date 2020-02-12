KLBK AM Weather February 12, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The winter weather from the last few days is gone and we will get more tranquil weather this afternoon. We’re going to see mostly sunny skies, with wind at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts will get to 25 mph at times this afternoon. That is going to be the biggest issue we will deal with today. That wind is going to make things feel much colder than it actually is. Lubbock will make it up to a high temperature of 48°. The wind will make it feel more like the low 40s. Overnight, skies will be clear, with a low of 26°. Morning wind chill values will be in the teens and low 20s. The afternoon tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with light wind and a high temperature of 47°.
Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!