KLBK Midday Weather February 14, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The dry air will still remain in place for west Texas this afternoon. The wind will be back to its norm, sustained at 10-15 mph. At times, gusts will get to 20-25 mph. Thankfully that is not going to be a constant problem today. We’ll start to see slightly warmer air returning, as well. Lubbock can expect mostly sunny skies, with a high temperature reaching 52°. That is still below average and will feel cooler with the wind. If you have evening plans for Valentine’s Day, make sure those plans include a jacket. Saturday will see much warmer air for all of us. Wind will remain at 10-15 mph, which will be the only issue we will see Saturday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature of 66°.

