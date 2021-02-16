KLBK AM Weather February 16, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was a frigid start to the new work week in Lubbock on Monday. The high temperature only made it to 14°, even though we saw sunshine at times in the afternoon. That 14° reading set another record for lowest high temperature on February 15. We set another record low temperature on February 15, as well. Lubbock officially got down to 0° breaking the previous record of 8° set in 1951. February 16 will have a record low temperature as well. The current record is 13° set most recently in 1979. Lubbock was down in the single digits this morning, so there goes another record. Today will still be cold, but we’ll actually get into the 20s. Expect light snow today, with an inch of accumulation at best across the entire area. The high temperature for Lubbock will get to 28°. We’ll drop down to 11° tomorrow morning, which will not set a record low. Wednesday will see a mix of clouds and sun with light wind and a high of 26°.

