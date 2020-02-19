KLBK AM Weather February 19, 2020

Today: Overcast. Isolated rain south & east. High 45.Tonight: Wintry mix late. Low 28.Tomorrow: AM wintry mix. Windy. High 35.

Cold air sticks in our forecast for the rest of the workweek. High temperatures today will remain in the mid 40s with overcast conditions. Today will remain dry, however, we can't rule out a few showers to the southeast of Lubbock as that will be our best chance for precipitation today. More changes come tonight as our next front moves through overnight.

A wintry mix will develop after midnight bringing some light snow showers to the South Plains. This activity will stick around through tomorrow morning but quickly dries up by the late morning and early afternoon. Despite the chance for snowfall in the forecast, it won't amount to much. Snow accumulations will be anywhere from a trace to a coating especially in our northern counties. This front will also bring colder air in tomorrow as afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 30s. However, winds will be sustained out of the northeast at 15-20 mph which will make it feel more like the 20s all day.

Chilly air continues through the first half of the weekend before temperatures soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Sunday and Monday. Our next strong cold front will sweep through on Tuesday dropping temperatures back into the 40s.