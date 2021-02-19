KLBK AM Weather February 19, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- Even though temperatures started to climb up on Thursday, we set a new record for the lowest high temperature for February 18. Lubbock made it up to 25°. The previous record was 26° set back in 1936. So it’s been a while since it has been that cold on February 18. Today is going to be warmer with no clouds blocking out the sun. With that sun Lubbock will finally get above freezing after a week of high temperatures below 32°. In fact, we had four out of seven days with highs in the 20s. The other three had highs in the teens. This afternoon will see 10-15 mph wind and a high of 46°. It will feel more like the upper 30s and low 40s with the wind. Everything that melts will re-freeze tonight as we drop down to 22°. Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 54°. So the rest of the melting will take place tomorrow.

