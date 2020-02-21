KLBK AM Weather February 21, 2020

Today: Partly cloudy. Unseasonably cool. High 46.Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Light breeze. Low 35.Tomorrow: Warming up but overcast. High 63.

Happy Friday! Another chilly day today with temperatures well below average with highs in the mid 40s. A southerly wind sustained at 10 mph will make it feel more like the lower 40s. While it will be cold this afternoon, a ridge of high pressure will help to slowly warm things up by this weekend.

By Saturday, temperatures will warm up into the mid 60s with mostly cloudy conditions. We'll really feel the warmth by Sunday as temperatures will quickly warm up into the lower 70s thanks to a gusty westerly wind sustained at 30-35 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph. Unfortunately, these windy conditions mean that blowing dust will be a concern for Sunday. Along with the blowing dust on Sunday, we can't rule out an isolated shower or two from an approaching cold front. While not everyone will see rain on Sunday, everyone will feel a little cooler by Monday.

This cold front will be somewhat weak as temperatures will only fall about five degrees from Sunday into Monday. By Tuesday, even colder air will move in by Tuesday dropping high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s lasting all the way through Wednesday.