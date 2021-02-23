KLBK AM Weather February 23, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- What a difference a week makes! Last week we were talking about low temperatures reaching 0° in Lubbock, with highs only getting to 14°. Well, yesterday Lubbock made it all the way up to 70°! Now the wind was obviously the big problem and that is something that we will see again today. Sustained wind will get to 25 mph at times, with gusts to 40 mph once again. Otherwise, it will be sunny and dry with a high temperature of 77°. We’ll drop down on the high temperature roller coaster ride by tomorrow. A cold front will sweep in and lower high temperatures down below average for February 24. Lubbock will see sunny skies with 10-15 mph wind and a high of 59°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!