KLBK AM Weather February 24, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- We almost made it to 80° yesterday, a week after the high temperature in Lubbock was only 14°. What a difference a week makes. A cold front moved through the region this morning, so we will see the northerly wind and cooler air today. Skies will stay clear, we will see the wind drop to 10-15 mph with a high temperature of 58°. We will continue to plunge tomorrow as much colder air returns to west Texas. There is a small probability of an isolated rain shower, but aside from that, we will see partly sunny skies, with 15-20 mph wind and a high of only 41°. The wind will make it feel more like the low 30s. So be ready to bundle up!

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!