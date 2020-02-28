KLBK AM Weather February 28, 2020

Today: Sunny & warm. High 68.Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 35.Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, warm, & windy. High 74.

Today will be a fantastic day to spend outdoors as highs will be in the mid 60s and winds will remain light. It will be a nice evening to spend outdoors too, but it will get cold quickly as temperatures fall into the mid 30s. We'll get even warmer tomorrow with temperatures rising into the mid 70s. Unfortunately, winds are expected to pick up as well. Windy conditions will continue over the next several days sustained at 20-25 mph with gusts of 35 mph.

The warmest day of the next several will be Sunday when high temperatures peak into the upper 70s and lower 80s across West Texas. While Monday won't be as warm, it will sill feel warm with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Our next weather maker will be in the form of a cold front that will drop high temperatures on Tuesday into the mid 50s and develop a few isolated showers. Unfortunately, this is not going to be a widespread rain event, but there is enough potential for rain to put into the forecast.