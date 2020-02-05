KLBK AM Weather February 5, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Heavy snow fell across eastern and southeastern counties last night into this morning, as expected. Lubbock has not seen a ton of snow, however, it is still very dangerous to drive on local roads. The loop, Marsha Sharp and I-27 are all in very bad shape. Travel today is discouraged. Do not go out, unless you absolutely have to. Lubbock stay cloudy today after the snow stops. Those clouds will help to trap that cold air at the surface. We will only make it to 31° this afternoon, but wind chills will be in the teens and low 20s. Lows will be in the teens by Thursday morning, which means roads will still be slick for the morning commute. We will get mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, with warmer air. Lubbock will see the high reach 52°.
