Weather related announcements for Thursday, February 6
Borden County ISD Brownfield ISD Dawson ISD First Christian Child Development Center Frenship ISD Lamesa ISD Lubbock Christian School Lubbock Christian University Lubbock Cooper ISD Lubbock County Courthouse Lubbock ISD Meadow ISD My Little Playhouse, Brownfield New Home ISD O'Donnell ISD Roosevelt ISD Sands CISD Slaton ISD South Plains College Southland ISD Springboard Academics Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center Trinity Christian School Wellman-Union ISD

KLBK AM Weather February 6, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We’ll clear out today, with sunny skies returning. It was a frigid day on Wednesday and extremely cold this morning. Wind this afternoon will be from the west at 10-15 mph. Lubbock can expect to see the high temperature reach 47°. It will feel more like the low 40s. The leftover snow will melt in the area, but will re-freeze overnight as low temperatures will drop below freezing. Lubbock will start Friday at 26°. Wind chill values will be back in the single digits and teens. Friday afternoon is going to be warmer with light wind. We’ll see highs near average for most locations. Lubbock can expect the high to make it to 57°.

