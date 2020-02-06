KLBK AM Weather February 6, 2020

Today: Below average. Slight breeze. High 50.Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 25.Tomorrow: Sunny & pleasant. High 58.

It is dangerously cold this morning as feels like temperatures are well below zero across much of the region. Layers, layers, layers are a must this morning. Don't forget the winter hat, scarves, and gloves. Be sure to cover all exposed skin as frostbite can develop within minutes.

All of the snowfall that we saw this time yesterday has moved off to the east leaving behind clear and cold conditions. Even though we're not waking up to precipitation this morning, roads are still icy. Main roads inside city limits are okay, however, back roads inside the county and other areas to the southeast of Lubbock are seeing icy roads early this morning. If you plan on taking back roads or leaving town this morning, leave extra time. Also, make sure you defrost your car before you leave for work as frost is covering windshields.

Sunshine will dominate this afternoon as high pressure takes place. High temperatures today will be much warmer than the past couple of days, although it is still considered below average for this time of year. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon but it will feel more like the low to mid 40s as winds will be out of the west sustained at 10-15 mph.

Since temperatures will climb into the 50s this afternoon, we are expecting much of the snow to melt. However, as temperatures fall well below freezing tonight, this snow-melt is expected to refreeze once again creating icy roads. Everything looks to clear up and be gone by Friday afternoon leading to a nice weekend with highs in the 50s & 60s.