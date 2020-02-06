KLBK AM Weather February 6, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We’ll clear out today, with sunny skies returning. It was a frigid day on Wednesday and extremely cold this morning. Wind this afternoon will be from the west at 10-15 mph. Lubbock can expect to see the high temperature reach 47°. It will feel more like the low 40s. The leftover snow will melt in the area, but will re-freeze overnight as low temperatures will drop below freezing. Lubbock will start Friday at 26°. Wind chill values will be back in the single digits and teens. Friday afternoon is going to be warmer with light wind. We’ll see highs near average for most locations. Lubbock can expect the high to make it to 57°.
Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!