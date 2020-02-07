KLBK AM Weather February 7, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Expect more sunshine across west Texas for your Friday. Wind is only going to be at 5-10 mph, so it will be a great afternoon to get outside if you can. Even though today is going to be warmer, we’ll still get below average highs for all of us. Lubbock can expect the high to make it to 54° with mostly sunny skies and dry air. Overnight, there will just be a few clouds passing by. It will be cold on Saturday morning, with a low of 27°. Saturday is shaping up to be a warm one, with sunny skies and light wind. The high temperature is going to climb up to 61°. The air will be dry again.
