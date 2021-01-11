KLBK AM Weather January 11, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- As predicted, west Texas saw snow on Sunday morning and even into the afternoon hours. The heaviest snow fell across the central and southern counties, with lower amounts farther to the north. Cloudy skies helped hold temperatures into the low and mid 20s for most this morning, with low 30s in the eastern counties. Those clouds will clear this afternoon, giving way to mostly sunny skies. The wind will stay at 5-10 mph, as Lubbock will reach a high temperature of 38°. We will see clear skies tonight, which means it will get very cold, with a low of 17°. Tuesday afternoon is going to be sunny and dry. The wind will remain light, at 5-10 mph. Lubbock will only make it to a high temperature of 43°.

