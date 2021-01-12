KLBK AM Weather January 12, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- We started to see the sunshine yesterday afternoon, but the air was still cold. So we still have snow on the ground in west Texas two days after our winter storm. That usually doesn’t happen in our area. We did see more than a half inch of liquid equivalent from the snow in Lubbock on Sunday. We had 7.6″ of snow, with .68″ of liquid from that. We really did need that moisture and we still need more. However, it is still going to be a dry day today, with sunny skies and light wind. The high temperature will reach 43°, which is 11° below average for January 12. We’ll get highs closer to average tomorrow, with more sunshine and dry conditions. The wind is going to increase to 10-15 mph, as Lubbock will make it to a high of 53°.

