KLBK AM Weather January 13, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- If you enjoyed seeing the snow around, today will be the last day to enjoy it. By the afternoon, expect to see sunny skies and warmer air than we had yesterday. Lubbock is going to see 10-15 mph wind from the west today, pumping in dry air. The high temperature will reach 51°, just below the average of 54°. Overnight, expect to see partly cloudy skies. Those clouds will help to keep temperatures from bottoming out like the last few days. We’ll start Thursday with a low of 31°. Thursday afternoon will see clouds clearing, with mostly sunny skies and 15-20 mph wind. The high temperature is going to get to 52°.

