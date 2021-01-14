KLBK AM Weather January 14, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- A weak cold front has moved through the area but this will not have too much of an effect on high temperatures today. We will still see highs below average for January 14. The big effect this front will have is the wind. Through early afternoon, expect sustained wind at 20-25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph at times. Aside from that, we will still see sunny skies and dry air. Keep in mind that the fire danger today is very high with the wind and dry conditions. The high in Lubbock will get to 49° today. Friday will be another chilly day. But it will still be sunny and dry. Don’t expect clouds in the sky as high pressure wins out for west Texas. The wind tomorrow will be at 10-15 mph with dry air continuing. The high for Lubbock will only be 48°.

