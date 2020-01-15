KLBK AM Weather January 15, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We’re going to see more cloud cover across west Texas throughout the day today. That is thanks to the influx of moisture that we’re going to see all day. The only form of moisture we’ll see today is in the form of the clouds. Wind will only be light today, which is nice to see. Under the clouds, high temperatures will be lower than what we saw on Tuesday. However, we’ll still be above average, as Lubbock will see a high temperature of 63°. Rain showers will begin tomorrow morning in the southeast counties and will move north through the day. By lunch time, those showers will be impacting Lubbock and most of the area. Coverage of showers will be 60% Thursday, through early Friday morning. Any showers will be gone by noon on Friday. Thursday’s high in Lubbock will only be 41°.

