KLBK AM Weather January 18, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- We had another cool weekend in terms of where high temperatures should be. In fact, we’ve had ten straight below average high temperature days. It’s now looking like January is going to be the coolest month we’ve seen in quite some time. Of course, we will see what happens over the next few weeks. Today is going to be sunny and dry, with gusty wind. A cold front will move through this afternoon. Before that, the high is going to be 58°. Tomorrow is going to be much colder, but still windy. So we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with wind at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. The high is going to reach 45°, feeling more like the low and mid 30s in the area.

