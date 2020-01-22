KLBK AM Weather January 22, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was nice to see the rain across the area on Tuesday. Lubbock officially came in with .14″ at the airport. It’s not a lot, but we will take all we can get, especially since it has been dry since Thanksgiving. This afternoon will be mostly sunny and dry. Wind will shift to the northwest at 10-15 mph. Even with that wind direction, Lubbock will see the high make it to 61°. A weak cool front will move through the region this evening. That will just drop highs to near average readings tomorrow. We’ll see the wind at 10-15 mph, with Lubbock reaching a high of 55°.
