KLBK AM Weather January 23, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- A cool front moved through the area last night. We’re going to feel that cooler air out there this afternoon. Wind is going to be out of the north at 10-15 mph, so that is going to be similar to what we had yesterday. The air will be dry out there, with sunny skies. So it will be a typical west Texas day; certainly typical to what we’ve seen since Thanksgiving. The high in Lubbock will reach 56°. There will be more sunshine across the region on Friday. Wind is going to drop down to 5-10 mph, so it will be a very nice afternoon. The air will warm up again Friday afternoon, as Lubbock will make it to a high of 61°.

