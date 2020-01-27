KLBK AM Weather January 27, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The crazy west Texas weather is going to be in full swing over the next seven days. The air is looking to be dry, however, high temperatures will be going from spring, to winter and back to spring. So good luck planning on what to wear! This afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 72° in Lubbock. The wind will be a huge problem tomorrow. It will be sustained at 20-30 mph in the afternoon, with gusts to 40 mph at times. We’ll see cooler air, under mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 51°.
