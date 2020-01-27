KLBK AM Weather January 27, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas- The crazy west Texas weather is going to be in full swing over the next seven days. The air is looking to be dry, however, high temperatures will be going from spring, to winter and back to spring. So good luck planning on what to wear! This afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 72° in Lubbock. The wind will be a huge problem tomorrow. It will be sustained at 20-30 mph in the afternoon, with gusts to 40 mph at times. We’ll see cooler air, under mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 51°.

Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar