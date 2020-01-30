KLBK AM Weather January 30, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We’re back to what it should look and feel like around west Texas this time of year. The high temperature roller coaster has been extra hilly lately and that is going to be the trend as we move into the weekend and next week. The wind is going to stay between 5-10 mph for the rest of the day. We’ll see cloudy skies with cold air and a high temperature of only 44°. The clouds will clear out overnight and we will see clear skies by Friday morning. Temperatures will start to climb on Friday, but Lubbock will still see the high temperature remain below average. We’ll make it to 53° tomorrow afternoon.
