KLBK AM Weather January 30, 2020

Today: AM fog & snow showers. PM clearing. High 43.Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 30.Tomorrow: AM clouds then mostly sunny. High 53.

Dense fog is developing across West Texas early this morning reducing visibility to less than an mile across a good portion of the region. Temperatures this morning are well below freezing as well which means this fog will turn roads icy especially on bridges and overpasses. Much of the South Plains is under a Dense Fog Advisory and Freezing Fog Advisory until 9 AM CST. Take extra time this morning and don't rush on the roads this morning.

Not only are we watching fog this morning, but also some light snow showers to the south and west of Lubbock. Most of the snow that's showing up on the radar is not making it to the ground as the air is too dry and evaporates the precipitation. However, if steady snowfall continues it will help some of the snowfall to reach the surface. Snow accumulations look to be light with some of us seeing about a coating of snow.

Some isolated precipitation will continue throughout the late morning and early afternoon before drying out this evening. Some snow showers will continue early this morning, but we're not expecting widespread precipitation as most of us will remain dry today. We could see a spot shower or two overnight tonight, however, many will stay overcast and dry.

Things slowly improve by tomorrow as temperatures reach the mid 50s with mostly sunny conditions, but we really feel the warmth by this weekend. By Saturday, highs will rise into the upper 60s and then Sunday highs will top out in the 70s.