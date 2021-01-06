KLBK AM Weather January 6, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- A cold front has moved through the area this morning which will lead to lower high temperatures and strong wind. The wind will be sustained at 25-30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph through 4:00 pm today. It has been so dry across west Texas since May, that if fires get started, they will spread so fast today with the wind. Please use caution around open flames. We’re going to actually see high temperatures near seasonal averages today, after several days of warmth to start the new year. Expect plenty of sunshine with no clouds and a high temperature of 53° in Lubbock. It will be a cold start to Thursday with clear skies and light wind. The low will get to 24°. Thursday afternoon is looking to see sunny skies, with light wind and a high temperature of 54°.

