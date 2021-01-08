KLBK AM Weather January 8, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- Every day but New year’s Day has been above average for high temperatures in Lubbock. That all will change today. We’re seeing a colder air mass in place for west Texas on this Friday. Wind will remain light, which is a good thing. Otherwise, it would feel a lot colder than it already is out there. This afternoon is going to see mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of only 46°. Expect a cloudy day on Saturday. It will be uneventful for the entire day. Wind will increase to 10-15 mph in the afternoon. The high temperature will make it to 43°. We’ll start to see some snow beginning after midnight Saturday night/Sunday morning, lasting into the early afternoon Sunday. Lubbock has the potential to see 3-6″ of snow by noon Sunday.

