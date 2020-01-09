KLBK AM Weather January 9, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The wind is not going to be as high as it was on Wednesday, but it will still have a presence. Expect to see a few more clouds in the sky today, as we will get mostly sunny conditions in west Texas. Today will be a warm one, with Lubbock seeing the high make it to 67°, with highs in the low 70s in the eastern counties. Overnight, we’ll get a few clouds leftover, with a low of 37°. Friday will see mostly sunny skies with 10-15 mph wind. It will be dry during the day, with a few showers, or rain/snow mix in the northwestern counties. No accumulation expected. Lubbock will see the high reach 58° on Friday.

