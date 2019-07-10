KLBK AM Weather July 10, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- We had a hot day across the area on Tuesday, as Lubbock made it up to 103°; locations in the eastern counties saw highs closer to 105° yesterday! We’re going to get more high heat this afternoon. Lubbock will be sunny, with light wind and a high of 100°. A cool front will move in this evening bringing isolated showers and storms from 8:00 pm-1:00 am Thursday. Some storms will have strong wind and heavy rain. Tomorrow will see mostly sunny skies, with lower high temperatures. Lubbock will get to 92° with light wind.

