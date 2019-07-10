KLBK AM Weather July 10, 2019

Today: Sunny and hot. Storms developing after 4 PM. High 100.Tonight: Showers clearing overnight. Low 68.Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and cooler. High 90.

We'll still be under a ridge of high pressure this afternoon allowing for more clear and hot conditions. By this evening a weak cold front will slide through the region bringing some showers and thunderstorms into West Texas this evening, and dropping tomorrow's high temperatures. Development for rain will come after 4 PM, with some of this activity being strong to severe. All of the South Plains is in a marginal risk for severe weather with areas up to the north in a slight risk for severe weather with strong down burst winds being the primary concern.

Most of the activity will be out of the region overnight, though a few spotty showers cannot be ruled out tomorrow. Along with the rain, the weak cold front will drop high temperatures tomorrow at least 10° with areas reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. While it will still feel warm, an increase in cloud cover will help to influence our temperatures tomorrow making it feel not as hot.

We'll be watching the Gulf for the potential development of a tropical depression within the next 48 hours. The National Hurricane Center expects this wave to form into a depression late today or tomorrow. While it will bring heavy rain to portions of the Gulf Coast, here in West Texas we'll remain dry.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

