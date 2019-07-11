KLBK AM Weather July 11, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The cold front which moved through the area yesterday and brought in those thunderstorms will help to keep high temperatures much lower today. Lubbock made it to 103° on Wednesday for the second day in a row. We’re going to see mostly sunny skies today, with wind at 5-10 mph and a high temperature of 93°. That is actually closer to average for July 11. Tomorrow is looking fairly similar. Skies are going to be sunny with light wind. The high temperature for Lubbock will be making it to 92°.