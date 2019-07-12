KLBK AM Weather July 12, 2019

Today: Partly cloudy and cooler. High 90.Tonight: Showers late. Partly cloudy. Low 66.Tomorrow: Lingering AM shower, PM clearing. High 91.

A cold front that swept through the South Plains brought some showers and storms to portions of West Texas this morning. Those showers will clear out later this morning leaving behind a mix of sun and clouds today. Cloud cover will inhibit our temperatures from getting too hot today as highs will reach the low to mid 90s. While it will still be hot, it won't be as hot as it was yesterday with highs in the triple-digits.

Late this evening some showers and thunderstorms will develop in eastern New Mexico and to the north and west of Lubbock. Some of these may be strong to severe as areas around the state line are in a marginal risk for severe weather. Most of the activity will clear out by the morning, however, there could be a lingering shower or two tomorrow. By the afternoon we dry out and warm up into the low to mid 90s once again.

Today will be our only chance to see rainfall over the next several days as high pressure builds in leading to sunny and dry conditions with temperatures slowly reaching the upper 90s by next week.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne KlassTwitter: @KellianneWX