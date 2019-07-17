KLBK AM Weather July 17, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The upper-level high pressure center is still going to be impacting the weather in west Texas today. There were some showers and a few storms over in New Mexico that did not make it into our area, as expected. That will be the case the rest of the week. Showers will not make it into the area because of the dry air. We will remain dry here in west Texas. Lubbock will see mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature reaching 98°. We’re going to see much of the same tomorrow. Wind on Thursday will be 15-20 mph, with sunny skies and more dry air with a high making it up to 99°.

