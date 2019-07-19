KLBK AM Weather July 19, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- We saw one high pressure system exit yesterday and there is another one entering the region today. It is coming in from the southeast. So with that high, we will get sunny skies and dry conditions yet again. With the high, temperatures will climb back into the triple digits for most today. Lubbock is going to hit 100°, much like Thursday. There will be more high heat tomorrow, as we will get sunny skies and dry conditions. The wind will drop to 10-15 mph tomorrow afternoon. The high on Saturday will reach 101°.