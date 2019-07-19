KLBK AM Weather July 19, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Thursday afternoon.

High pressure, along with hot and dry weather, continue to hold in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Highs on Thursday ranged from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. We don't see much change in place for Friday and Saturday with high temperatures holding in the upper 90s to lower 100s. It will stay warm at night with lows in the middle 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to hold in place across New Mexico. We'll see if a few of these are able to creep toward the state line the next couple of days. A few models are showing a couple moving into the far western and northwestern South Plains. With high pressure in control, our weather remains quiet here across the South Plains and Rolling Plains on this Sunday. The closest precipitation to us is over central and western New Mexico, as well as far eastern Texas.

We’ll be mainly clear tonight with lows in the middle 60s, a few degrees warm than last night. Monday will be quiet with sunny to mostly sunny conditions, but it will be warmer with highs in the middle 90s.

Extended Forecast:We'll remain sunny and hot across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Friday and Saturday. A frontal boundary will move down into the area on Sunday and could trigger a storm to two later in the day. Isolated storm chances will continue on Monday and into early Tuesday. We'll then transition back into a dry weather pattern and warm up a little by middle to late week.