KLBK AM Weather July 24, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- High pressure over the Rockies is still going to keep things sunny and dry for today. We had a nice, comfortable day on Tuesday and things will be just a bit warmer for today. We’ll get blue skies and light wind. That will help the high temperature to climb up to 89° in Lubbock for today. We’ll start to get warmer air returning to west Texas tomorrow afternoon. After a comfortable start to the day, sunshine and dry air will help to pull high temperatures back over 90°. Lubbock is going to make it to 93°.

