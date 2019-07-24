KLBK AM Weather July 24, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny and unseasonably cool. High 86.Tonight: Clear, calm, and cool. Low 62.Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 90.

Cooler air looks to stick around West Texas for one more day before a warm up makes a return. High temperatures today are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s across the region with a light wind out of the southeast sustained at 5-10 mph. Sunshine will dominate today and over the next several days as high pressure is in control. This ridge is expected to strengthen beginning tomorrow as high temperatures will reach the lower 90s. However, by the weekend, temperatures will top out in the mid 90s under mostly sunny conditions.

While it will be warm this weekend thanks to high pressure, we're watching a few changes come next week as an approaching front will push through the South Plains dropping high temperatures into the upper 80s. While the cold front will bring some cooler air, it may also bring the chance for a few isolated rain showers late Sunday night into Monday.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

