KLBK AM Weather July 25, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The high pressure system over northern New Mexico and southern Colorado is still going to keep things sunny and dry out there this afternoon. Wind will increase to 10-15 mph, but that is average for west Texas. That wind will also help to bring in warmer air. Lubbock can expect to see sunny skies with a high temperature of 90°, which is still below average. Tomorrow is going to remain sunny and the air will be dry again. Wind is going to remain at 10-15 mph for Friday. The high in Lubbock will climb to 92°, just below average again.

