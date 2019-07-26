KLBK AM Weather July 26, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- We made it to the end of the week and we are still going to be trapped with high pressure to the northwest of us. That means the mid and upper-level flow is going to be out of the north. Meanwhile, the surface flow is going to be from the south. With that surface flow coming in from the south, expect high temperatures to be about a degree, or two higher than what we saw on Thursday. Lubbock is going to see sunny skies with mainly light wind and a high of 91°. We’re going to see more dry air tomorrow, as well. Skies will be sunny with light wind and very calm weather. Expect the highs to be another degree, or two, higher than what we’ll see today. The high temperature for Lubbock will get to 92°.

