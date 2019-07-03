KLBK AM Weather July 3, 2019

Today: Sun & clouds. Rain showers beginning after 4 PM. High 88. Tonight: Isolated showers ending overnight. Low 68.Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with PM isolated showers. High 90.Showers and storms that we had last night in the northwestern and western South Plains has dissipated this morning leaving behind a few light showers. Lingering cloud cover this morning will keep temperatures warm to start off the morning. We'll keep a good portion of the cloud cover today before some more showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon after 4 PM. Beginning in eastern New Mexico they will continue to march into West Texas bringing some heavy downpours and some lightning. Anything that develops this afternoon and evening could be strong, but a widespread severe weather event is not likely as we are only in a general thunderstorm category for today. Anything that develops this evening will fizzle out overnight leaving behind some clouds to start off the day tomorrow.

Another thing you'll notice about today is that it will be cooler than yesterday. High temperatures today will drop back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for some, making it a below average day. Cloud cover this afternoon will inhibit our temperatures from getting too hot this afternoon, though by tomorrow they already rebound into the low to mid 90s.

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July, we could see a few showers by the late evening hours, though the day looks to remain sunny and warm with temperatures into the lower 90s. From there, a slow warm up is on the way as temperatures move into the mid 90s.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

