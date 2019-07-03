KLBK AM Weather July 3, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- We had a cloudy day all throughout Tuesday. That helped to keep high temperatures down below the average for this time of year. The clouds that were around this morning are going to clear this afternoon, giving way to mostly sunny skies. Lubbock can expect the high temperature to make it to 93°. Wind will be at 10-15 mph today. Tomorrow is Independence Day and a lot of you will be outside. Expect to see mostly sunny skies and more warm air. Lubbock’s high is going to reach 94°. So stay hydrated and have that sunscreen ready to go tomorrow.