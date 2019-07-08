KLBK AM Weather July 8, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was nice to see the rain over the weekend, we just didn’t need it all at once. There will be minor flooding today for locations that do see more rain and storms. That will shift to the eastern counties by this evening. Coverage is looking like 10%, with isolated showers/storms being the main problem. Lubbock will reach a high of 93°. Much warmer air is going to be in the forecast by tomorrow. Lubbock will see sunny skies and dry air with a high of 99°. There will be triple digit heat off the Caprock.