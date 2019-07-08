KLBK AM Weather July 8, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) - Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Sunday evening:

Thunderstorms dropped quite a bit of rain across parts of the region on Saturday and into early Sunday morning. Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport picked up 3.98" of rain, a daily record. Lubbock is back above normal on rainfall for 2019 thanks to the downpours. According to West Texas Mesonet data, over 7.5" of rain fell around Amherst and over 5.5" around Sundown Saturday and into early Sunday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved across the area this afternoon and evening. As of late evening, the majority of the activity had moved east our area. There were still a few lingering showers in spots. We'll keep the mention of a few isolated storms late this evening and overnight. Storms that do develop will be slow moving and produce brief heavy rainfall. Small hail, gusty wind and frequent lightning will be likely. Organized severe weather is not expected.

We'll stay mostly cloudy this evening and tonight, with lows dropping into the upper 60s. Isolated thunderstorm chances will end by early Monday morning. There is an outside chance some areas of fog developing overnight and Monday morning.