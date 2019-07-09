KLBK AM Weather July 9, 2019

Today: Sunny, dry, and hot. High 100. Tonight: Clear and mild. Low 70. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, PM storms. High 100.

A ridge of high pressure will strengthen this afternoon leading to abundant sunshine and temperatures in the upper 90s and triple-digits. High pressure will continue to dominate tomorrow leading to a similar first half of the day. By the evening, a weak cold front will drape through the region bringing the potential for a few showers and storms to develop tomorrow afternoon and evening. Some of these could be strong, but we're not watching for a big severe weather potential.

Once that cold front drops through tomorrow, high temperatures by Thursday will fall back into the mid 90s and continue to hover there for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

We're watching the tropics for the possible development of a tropical system. A low over the panhandle of Florida will continue to drift into the Gulf. As of 7 AM, the National Hurricane Center has given a 50% chance of development into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours. The path of this system is still uncertain, however, we do know that it will pull moisture out of West Texas diminishing our rain chances.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne KlassTwitter: @KellianneWX