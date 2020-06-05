KLBK AM Weather June 5, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It is always great to see rain in west Texas, especially in the month of June. Now, the wind was not so great last night, especially when it knocked down some power poles here in the city of Lubbock. Today, dry weather is going to dominate, with high pressure dominating the region. That means we will see sunny skies and 10-15 mph wind from the south. Lubbock will see the high temperature make it up to 97°. The average high is actually 89° for June 5. Expect much of the same as we move into the weekend. Saturday will remain sunny, dry and breezy. Sustained wind will be at 10-15 mph tomorrow. We’re going to see sunny skies with a high temperature in Lubbock making it up to 96°. So be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you’re doing anything outside this weekend.

