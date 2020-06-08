KLBK AM Weather June 8, 2020

Today: Hot & sunny. High 102.Tonight: Clear & windy. Low 63.Tomorrow: Much cooler! Windy. High 85.

A busy day on the weather front as hot & dry air takes shape. High temperatures will top out in the 100s all around with Lubbock's high temperature at 102°. While this is certainly hot for this time of year, it's not going to be record breaking as our record is 106° from 1981. Areas to the south of Lubbock will see the highest temperatures nearing 105° and are under a Heat Advisory from 1 PM today until 8 PM this evening.

Not only will today be hot, but it will also be dry. By this afternoon a dryline will push through turning our winds to the SW ushering in very dry air. Winds will be sustained at 10-20 mph. Due to hot, dry, and breezy winds, we are in a critical fire weather threat for today and a Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 1 PM through 9 PM CDT.

Things turn windy tonight as winds pick up to 20-30 mph sustained ahead of a cold front. This front will push through early tomorrow morning turning winds to the NW. Afternoon winds will be sustained at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Thankfully, this front will supply refreshing air as highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Unfortunately, this front will be a dry front only supplying cooler air and no precipitation. However, there is the potential for rain on Thursday and Friday. While there is the chance, there is the potential that we'll remain dry as models are still inconsistent on this happening. We'll be keeping a close eye on this as many places are in a moderate drought status.