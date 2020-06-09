KLBK AM Weather June 9, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- A cold front has moved through the area this morning. Obviously you can tell because the wind has really increased. We will see sustained wind at 25-35 mph, with gusts at 45-50 mph at times. The northwest wind will bring in cooler and drier air. Lubbock made it to 101° on Monday, but we will see much lower high temperatures today. Lubbock’s high will only make it to 82°, which is below average. We’re going to continue to see sunny skies and dry air tomorrow. The wind will calm down to 5-10 mph, which is nice. We’ll be closer to average on Wednesday, but still below, with a high reaching 88°.
