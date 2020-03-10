KLBK AM Weather March 10, 2020

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas- The real warm-up started yesterday and we will really get a boost of warm air this afternoon. There will be some clouds in the sky, however, conditions will be mostly sunny for west Texas. Wind is going to be at 10-15 mph, which is really average for us. Lubbock can expect to see the high temperature reach 77°. Overnight, clouds will be on the increase, so low temperatures will be held in the low 50s. Wednesday is going to remain cloudy, but it will be warm and breezy, with a high of 78°. Some areas off the Caprock will see highs in the low 80s tomorrow afternoon.

